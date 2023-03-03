Gamma Sports Announces the Launch Of Quantum Pickleball Paddle Series
March 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsPITTSBURGH, March 3, 2023-GAMMA Sports, a leading pickleball paddle brand, has launched the new Quantum Series paddle line, featuring four stylish performance pickleball paddles. GAMMA is the first national brand to launch a paddle line that embraces every player regardless of their skill level, price point, and desired design. The Quantum paddles are available now at GAMMA Sports, and Dick's Sporting Goods stores, and will be available at various retailers throughout the month of March.
"We are excited to work with Dick's Sporting Goods for the national launch of the Quantum series," said GAMMA Sports EVP Molly Boras. "This new line is the first to be positioned at the intersection of performance and fun and offers a paddle for everyone who steps on the court."
The Quantum line includes 4 models: Voltage, Atomic, Neutron, and Micron, which vary in weight, hitting surfaces, and price points. With an MSRP range from $69.99 to $99.99, there is an option for every pickeball player. You can find the Quantum series now on the GAMMA Sports website at www.gammasports.com.
About GAMMA Sports:
GAMMA Sports is a family-owned and operated sports manufacturer based in Pittsburgh, PA. Founded in 1973, GAMMA is an industry leader in both racquet and paddle sports and brings over 50 years of innovation to the pickleball industry. GAMMA provides products, tools, and education to the everyday athlete to help them improve their game.
Contact Information
Allie Mroczkowski
GAMMA Pickleball
4123230335 x276
