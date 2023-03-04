Carmel, CA Author Publishes Writing Journal
March 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInside Out: For the Joy of Writing, a new book by C.A. Lincoln, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
INSIDE OUT: For the Joy of Writing contains 35 prompts for self-expression and creative writing designed to help you discover (or rekindle!) your love of writing and hone your creative writing skills.
About the Author
C.A. Lincoln has been a high school English/Creative Writing teacher for 25 years.
Inside Out: For the Joy of Writing is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4092-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/inside-out-for-the-joy-of-writing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inside-out-for-the-joy-of-writing-35-prompts-for-self-expression-and-creative-writing/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us