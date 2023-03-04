Yonkers, NY Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAge Ain't Nothing but a Number, a new book by Wilbert A. Brown Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Age Ain't Nothing but a Number is a story about two people, Brian and Nia, finding true love despite their age difference. Surrounded by a neighborhood being taken over by drugs and violence, they make a way for themselves and show their naysayers that love and goodness can prevail above all.
About the Author
Wilbert A. Brown Jr. is a retired veteran who served in the New York Army Reserve National Guard for twenty-five years as an artilleryman, cannoneer, and training NCO. While serving a tour in Operation Iraqi Freedom II, he saw action in Al Nasiriya, Casule and Baghdad. He is currently writing, painting, and producing music.
Age Ain't Nothing but a Number is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-158-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/age-aint-nothing-but-a-number/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/age-aint-nothing-but-a-number/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us