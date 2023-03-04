Baytown, TX Author Publishes Short Story Collection
March 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChannel 1 and Others, a new book by Mike LaGrone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of various stories with differing topics, Channel 1 and Others includes a little something for everyone. From the first ever encounter with alien beings to captivating, sometimes tragic tales of love, loss, and reconnection, there's never a dull moment to be had!
About the Author
Mike LaGrone worked for Exxon/ExxonMobil for 31 years in process control and laboratory systems. After retirement, he taught chemistry and physics for two years at a local high school, then chemistry and physics at Lee College in Baytown for 10 years following that.
LaGrone is a member of St. Marks Methodist Church and teaches adult Sunday School classes.
He has a special interest in history with emphasis on European Middle Ages, World Wars I and II, and in the US Civil War. He and his wife Denise have four children between them, two each from previous marriages.
Channel 1 and Others is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3144-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/channel-1-and-others/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/channel-1-and-others/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
