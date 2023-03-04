A Woman and Black-Owned Charcuterie Catering Company Continues to Experience Rapid Growth in the Greater Phoenix Area
March 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsPhoenix, Arizona - Teak & Honey, a charcuterie catering start-up founded by entrepreneur and food stylist Brandi Carter, is quickly capturing customers' hearts and taste buds in the greater Phoenix area. With its visually stunning and delicious charcuterie boards, Teak & Honey has become a staple at local business events and social gatherings.
For Brandi, creating charcuterie boards and tables is more than just a business; it's a passion that has been a part of her life. She pours her heart and soul into each arrangement she crafts, infusing her signature flair into every board, box, and menu she designs. Her commitment to excellence and attention to detail ensures that each order is crafted with the utmost care, delivering a unique and unforgettable experience for all her customers.
As the demand for their charcuterie continues to grow, Teak & Honey has expanded its offerings to include larger event catering, providing boxes and snack cups for business meetings and coffee houses, as well as running DIY charcuterie workshops.
"We are thrilled to see the tremendous growth we have experienced since I started this journey," said Carter. "It's truly an honor to share our passion for delicious and visually stunning charcuterie with our customers. Seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing the positive comments when they first see our charcuterie creations we made for them for this first time is what keeps us going every day."
Teak & Honey's success is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and creativity. The company's commitment to quality and exceptional customer service has earned it rave reviews and repeat business, making it a standout in this local niche food industry.
For more information about Teak & Honey, visit their website at www.teakandhoney.com or follow them on Instagram @teakandhoney.
Contact:
Name: Donald Carter
Phone: (480) 248-3530
Email: don@teakandhoney.com
