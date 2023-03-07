Warner Robins, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMigo and Jestin: Splash, Splash, a new book by Lowan Proctor-Lampkin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Splash, Splash…especially with rain puddles everywhere. It's summertime! Migo and Jestin want to go outside to play, but it's raining. A brown truck stopped in front of their house to deliver a package. What could be in the delivered package? Join in on the fun with Migo and Jestin! Splash, Splash!
About the Author
Lowan Proctor-Lampkin is a US Army veteran. She is married to Vince, a mother to Michael and LaShawn, a mother-in-law to Jessica, and grandmother of two boys that stole her heart, Michael Jr. and Micale. Hundreds of miles separate Lowan from her grandsons, so time spent with Michael Jr. and Micale are special. Her grandsons inspired her to write Splash, Splash. Splash, Splash is Lowan's first authored book. Enjoy!
Migo and Jestin: Splash, Splash is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-981-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/migo-and-jestin-splash-splash/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/migo-and-jestin-splash-splash/
