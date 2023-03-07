Goodells, MI Author Publishes Book on Psychiatry

March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
Everything You Should've Learned in Psychiatry School, But Didn't, a new book by Dr. Kelly Gardiner Ph.D., PMHNP, CNS, BC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Why should you buy this book?

  • Are you so skilled that you think this book has nothing to offer you?
  • Are you proficient in identifying MIMICKERS of mental illness?
  • Do you get nervous treating a pregnant patient?
  • Was your preceptor an idiot that taught you bad habits and you don't even realize it?
  • Did you know that there are techniques to provide stellar mental health services in fifteen minutes?
  • Was your clinical rotation so short or impersonal that you think you may have missed valuable information?
  • Are you a skilled diagnostician?
  • Do you lack actual 'real world' skills in psychiatry?
  • Is your patient a sexual predator or does he have Frontal Lobe Syndrome?
  • What should you do about bullies in the workplace?
  • Do you think the 'Beer's List' is a list of alcoholic beverages?
  • Do you need some caregiver/patient handouts?

    • Do you wonder: What You Should Have Learned in Psychiatry School, BUT DIDN'T?

    Everything You Should've Learned in Psychiatry School, But Didn't is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7306-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/everything-you-shouldve-learned-in-psychiatry-school-but-didnt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/everything-you-shouldve-learned-in-psychiatry-school-but-didnt/

