Goodells, MI Author Publishes Book on Psychiatry
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEverything You Should've Learned in Psychiatry School, But Didn't, a new book by Dr. Kelly Gardiner Ph.D., PMHNP, CNS, BC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why should you buy this book?
Do you wonder: What You Should Have Learned in Psychiatry School, BUT DIDN'T?
Everything You Should've Learned in Psychiatry School, But Didn't is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7306-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/everything-you-shouldve-learned-in-psychiatry-school-but-didnt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/everything-you-shouldve-learned-in-psychiatry-school-but-didnt/
