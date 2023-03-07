Jamaica, NY Author Publishes Action Novel
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Evil Dwells, a new book by Randy Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ebony Delaney, frustrated with the bureaucracy and what she considered marginally effective protocols of the NYPD, forms her own detective agency. Determined to fight corruption and serve the weak and defenseless, she fights to help abducted girls and girls forced into prostitution. In the course of that battle, she uncovers a ring that is abducting young women with the intention of sending them overseas into a slavery ring. Thus ensues an epic battle between Ebony and her team against these diabolic protagonists.
About the Author
Randy Harris was born and raised in Albany, New York. After graduating from Adelphi University, he worked as a disability analyst for the Social Security Administration for over thirty years. He enjoyed a lucrative career as a singer, signing recording contracts, touring and appearing in several Off-Broadway productions including in the original cast of the record setting "Mama, I want to sing". He is currently recording and performing with Reverend Keith Branch and the Branch Company as well as The Five Living Stones.
Where Evil Dwells is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4128-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/where-evil-dwells/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/where-evil-dwells/
