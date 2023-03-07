Chicago, IL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll the Reasons Why, a new book by Taylor Miller, has been released by RoseDog Books.
All the Reasons Why continues to share Miller's journey through trauma, healing, and recovery. This collection captures the raw realities of life. Poetry can be interpreted in many ways, and her hope is that readers will be able to find a sense of safety as they navigate through their own journeys.
About the Author
Taylor Miller discovered her love for writing at a young age. Her poetry debut took off in 2020 with the book You're Not Done Yet. From there, Miller's passion for writing poetry has expanded as she has found that her poems help create vulnerable and empowering connections with her readers.
All the Reasons Why is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-554-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-the-reasons-why/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/all-the-reasons-why/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us