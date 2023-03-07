Upper Marlboro, MD Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLook What the Lord Has Done, a new book by Cassandra Young Henson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With a very firm and strong belief in faith, Cassandra Young Henson shares her life with true stories. Her stories share what the Lord had planned for her and how she handled the Lord's challenges and obstacles.
About the Author
Cassandra Young Henson was born and raised in Washington D.C. She has two daughters and two grandchildren.
Look What the Lord Has Done is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1161-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/look-what-the-lord-has-done/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/look-what-the-lord-has-done/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us