Chickamauga, GA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis Life Save Me, I'm Fine, a new book by Katie Bedard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This Life Save Me, I'm Fine explores Katie Bedard's real life experiences with relationships, faith, love, hurt, pain, sadness, depression, hope, and fear through the lens of brutally honest emotions. The poetry within this collection is healing and inspiring by letting others know they are not alone, even in their darkest of moments.
About the Author
Katie Bedard loves to write about her experiences, as putting thoughts to paper helps her to come to conclusions, reflect, and see how far she has come. Bedard finds inspiration in expressing her emotions through the written word.
This Life Save Me, I'm Fine is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-187-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/this-life-save-me-im-fine/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/this-life-save-me-im-fine/
