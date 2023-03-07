Godlan, Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Announces Their Recognition by Infor as North America Manufacturing Cloud Partner of the Year for 2022
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 7, 2023 - Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today their recognition by Infor as North America Manufacturing Cloud Partner of the Year for 2022. Godlan was selected from all SyteLine ERP partners serving manufacturing. Factors considered for this award were number of cloud transactions and total sales revenue achieved. Godlan maintained an extremely high Net Promoter Score last year, with tremendous customer satisfaction and positive feedback from our completed projects.
"We are honored to be named the North America Manufacturing Cloud Partner of the Year," said Allison Ellis, EVP of Sales for Godlan. "The long-term success of our clients is our number one goal and to be recognized for the work we're doing with them – not only innovatively solving for their requirements, but also paving the way for our clients to remain competitive in an ever-changing industry is amazing."
Infor presented Partner of the Year Awards for the SyteLine partner community at this year's SUN (SyteLine User Network) conference in San Antonio, Texas. Infor SyteLine ERP benefits from a user group (SUN) that is very active and has significant participation from users. The group is independent from Infor and provides incredible benefit to users of the product through its forum, user conference, regional user groups, online resources, and networking opportunities.
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last nine years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 39 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.
About Infor
Infor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.
