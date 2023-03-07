Miami Gardens, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVaccine, a new book by Floyd Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Vaccine is a fictional story about the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the United States and the world. Because of a slow and poor response to this pandemic, the United States suffered from coronavirus infections and deaths more than any country in the world. The race by every pharmaceutical company in the world to develop a vaccine to stop the infections and deaths was most crucial to the current president of the United States and his chances for reelection in November 2020. The president needed to have an effective vaccine ready for inoculations before the election, and this desire resulted in many crucial safety steps being skipped and overlooked. The vaccine was developed and effective, but weeks later inoculated Americans would need protection from the vaccine.
Vaccine is an interesting and relevant story that mirrors the current virus and vaccine environment we live in today. It captivates the reader by following the daily experiences of fictional characters from the Miami Fire Department, where the deputy fire chief becomes the first person in the country to die from the effects of the vaccine. The most fascinating and surprising part? The mutating vaccine only kills one ethnic group.
About the Author
Floyd Jordan was born in Madison, Georgia, on May 16, 1943. He was raised in Miami-Dade County, Florida. He is a Vietnam veteran and a fire service employee who served in four different fire departments for more than forty-three years. He joined the City of Miami Fire Department in 1967 as the second black firefighter. He was a black trailblazer in the South Florida fire service who rose through the ranks by competitive examination, becoming the first black firefighter to be promoted to every supervisory rank in the department. When he was appointed fire chief of the city of Miami Beach on June 1, 1999, Jordan became the first black fire chief/director of a fire agency/fire department in Miami-Dade County. He was inducted into the Miami-Dade College Hall of Fame in 2004 and is the author of Triumph, the journey of an African American from childhood to fire chief.
Vaccine is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-205-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/vaccine/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/vaccine/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us