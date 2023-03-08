Lowell, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Broken Words: I Told You So, a new book by Hermann Arnaud Tchety, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This artwork called My Broken Words is Hermann Arnaud Tchety's first project. This book is a sum of poetry with psalms similar to David the king.
Hermann's whole life has been such a challenge. He never saw himself to be great; even if he was so in these poems, he went against his influencers. That single belief that always tells Hermann, "You will never be," and yes, he became. That's why it took years for him to accomplish such a great work. He told himself he would be a better writer than Tupac, his idol, and he is sure today that rose will grow from concrete.
About the Author
Hermann Arnaud Tchety is a native born in West Africa. The learning process was a difficult thing for him. He speaks three languages but can only read and write one out of those three languages. He learned to read and speak English when he came to United States at the age of 11, so he basically learned between the ages of 12 and 13. He loves to cook, loves music, and loves Bassa boi dance style. Thanks, freestyle.
My Broken Words: I Told You So is a 50-page hardbound with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8872-9499-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-broken-words-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-broken-words-i-told-you-so/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
