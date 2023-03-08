Tampa, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
How to Survive Cancer: A Plain Language Guide to Self-Coping, a new book by Ismail Kazem, MD, FACR, FASTRO, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How to Survive Cancer is meant to be a roadmap in plain language to aid those concerned about their or a loved one's cancer diagnosis so they may be able to confront it on a personal level. Despite all of the scientific and technological achievements made in combating cancer, taboo and phobia still persist in creating a barrier to seeking earlier help and coping successfully.
Dr. Kazem delicately and thoughtfully explains the early steps of a diagnosis, from screenings to testing all the ways to possible remission and the delicate process of end-of-life care decision making. For anyone struggling with this often misunderstood and feared territory, Dr. Kazem will guide you on a path to accepting your diagnosis and living your life to the fullest during and after treatment.
About the Author
Ismail Kazem, MD, FACR, FASTRO, was born in Cairo, Egypt and later immigrated to the United States. He is certified by the American Board of Radiology in Radiation Oncology and by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine. Before his retirement, he led a distinguished clinical and academic career in the field of cancer, nationally and internationally, and has authored many scientific articles. He is Emeritus Professor at USF College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida.
Additionally Dr. Kazem published three poetry collections in English and an academic book in Dutch.
Dr. Kazem lives with his wife Barbara Jean in Tampa, and together they have four children and eleven grandchildren.
How to Survive Cancer: A Plain Language Guide to Self-Coping is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-305-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-to-survive-cancer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-survive-cancer-plain-language-guide-to-self-coping/
