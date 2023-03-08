Lawndale, NC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Brianna and Alex, a new book by Rachel Hudson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Meet Brianna Towery, a former Olympic trials athlete. She is in a gruesome car wreck and snatched from her fulfilling and successful life by the black market. She survives eight grueling years of horrid abuse and tremendous forced hard labor. It is now up to the Cropper family to help finally mend Brianna's shattered mind, soul, and body. Will they be able to save Brianna and her son Alex?
About the Author
Rachel Hudson is a recent college graduate. She currently works at a major retail chain stocking supplies. She enjoys writing fantasy stories in her free time. Rachel has learned that happiness is the most important thing in life. Writing is her strongest passion, and her greatest ambition is to be a successful author. Creating stories puts meaning and fulfillment into Rachel's life.
Brianna and Alex is a 406-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-436-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/brianna-and-alex/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/brianna-and-alex/
