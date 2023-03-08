Washington State Author Publishes Book on Sexual Assault Victims
March 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVictim of Silence: Surviving a Crime No One Talks About, a new book by One of Many, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Victim of Silence is an attempt to bring awareness to male victims of sexual assault without denigrating other victims in hopes of men being able to finally come forward and get help and counseling. And to also raise awareness of the public to try to help end victim-blaming as well as show the realities of sexual assault in the legal system.
From the Author
"While remaining anonymous, which is explained in the book. This is the story of my life with sexual abuse and assault. What I endured. What I thought and felt. Why nothing was done. And how I tried to cope and get through it, including attempted suicide. Finally, it gives the reality of life for victims after the assault ends and how hard, if not impossible, it is to actually move past it and have a healthy relationship… or even to trust again."
Victim of Silence: Surviving a Crime No One Talks About is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4322-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/victim-of-silence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/victim-of-silence-surviving-a-crime-no-one-talks-about/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
