Walton, KY Author Publishes Story Collection
March 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Knew it All, a new book by Martha Roberts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
She grew up believing she knew it all, but realized that, in the end, she leaned quite heavily on God to rescue her. The events chronicled in this story collection taught author Martha Roberts to laugh at herself and not take life too seriously. I Knew It All is a gift of laughter for those readers who might be feeling down because of life's difficulties, war, COVID, etc. She points out that God's Word says, "Laughter doeth good like a medicine." The author hopes readers learn "Don't sweat the small stuff," and laughter helps us get through the rough times. The author says, "If you laugh at a person slipping and falling on a banana peel you will laugh with me as you read the book because I laughed as I wrote it."
About the Author
Martha Roberts is a Christian. She taught Sunday School from the time she was fourteen to sixty-nine and sang in the choir in every church she attended that had one. She likes feeding the birds, deer, squirrels, and rabbits. She loves to golf. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the center of her life, and all of them live within forty minutes of her house; they congregate at her house for all holidays. She has performed in the accounting profession since she graduated from high school.
I Knew it All is a 44-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-016-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-knew-it-all/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-knew-it-all/
