Roseville, MN Author Publishes Novel
March 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTherefore, We Celebrate: Igitur, a new book by Clyde Steckel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Arthur Lore is a famous architect with a penchant for drinking and a drive to leave a lasting mark on the world. His once estranged wife, Lotte, is a painter seeking recognition and fame. Together, the two navigate their relationship with each other, their friends and co-workers, and themselves in this story laced with humor and tragic outcomes.
Follow Arthur as he navigates the ins-and-outs of the architect world as he designs his legacy, and Lotte as she emerges in the art world.
About the Author
Clyde Steckel is a widower and retired professor of theology and dean of a theological school. He has degrees in both psychology and theology. His wife, Eleanor, was a pianist and together they have three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Now 94 years old, Steckel is a writer, a painter, and a docent at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and currently resides in an assisted living facility.
Therefore, We Celebrate: Igitur is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7445-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/therefore-we-celebrate-igitur/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/therefore-we-celebrate-igitur/
