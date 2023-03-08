Tacoma, WA Author Publishes Poetry
March 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Gentlemen's Notebook, a new book by Alejandro Snead a.k.a Gentleman Dro, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Gentlemen's Notebook is a collection of poems that comes from a genuine place; one that loves, one that wants, one that raises curiosity, one that's wary. Alejandro Snead's (a.k.a Gentlemen Dro) collection of poetry is one that wants to leave the reader thinking and wondering. This is a collection in which each poem has a clear topic and the poetic style conveyed leaves the reader in a place of thought. Readers may discover a world of ambiguity from which to draw their own conclusions about each piece. Although this collection might seem small, the 12 poems showcased each have an artistic, visual piece to help convey the underlying meaning.
About the Author
Alejandro Snead a.k.a Gentleman Dro is a young, Black man, born and raised in Tacoma, WA. He draws inspiration and is an avid fan of the poetic style conveyed in hip hop with some of his favorite artists being J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, and the Notorious B.I.G. His works reaches into life experience and pulls out a moment; creating a connection that will leave the reader changed.
Alejandro's book comes from a place that is completely genuine. As cliche as that sounds, it is the truth – a book giving you a raw sneak peek into his feelings and emotions.
The Gentlemen's Notebook is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-398-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-gentlemens-notebook/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-gentlemens-notebook/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us