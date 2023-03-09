Decherd, TN Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
March 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life After I Died, a new book by Arianna Tilley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Analia has spent her life feeling out of place and forgotten by those who should love her the most. When a terrible mistake occurs and her life on Earth ends, she is given another chance in a new world full of magic and endless possibilities. New friends, adventures, and love await her in this new world, with new powers to give Analia the strength to look past her insecurities and embrace her new self.
About the Author
Arianna Tilley has always been surrounded by the stories other people create. She now adds her own voice into the mix with her first novel, My Life After I Died. Through writing and music, Tilley has found ways to express herself and some of the emotions she has encountered while growing up. A significant portion of her life belongs to her family. While it can be chaotic, they will always hold a special place in her heart.
My Life After I Died is a 172-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7192-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-life-after-i-died/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-life-after-i-died/
