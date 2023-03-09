Jackson, MO Author Publishes Sci-Fi Short Story
March 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPower Squad: Water, a new book by Brad Friese, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the planet Pluto, there is a city called Traunia, home of water-users and ice-users. King Nevada and Queen Eira rule peacefully over their kingdom with their daughter, Princess Nixie. Just a few days shy of her seventeenth birthday, Nixie's parents are killed in a horrific airship accident by the vile Lord Duncan and his vicious daughter Neve in an attempt to take over the kingdom.
Now on the run with her bodyguard Jahir, Princess Nixie is the last thing standing in the way of Lord Duncan and Neve's official assent to power. But as more disasters surface and long- kept secrets are revealed, Nixie's decisions become far more weighted, with the whole solar system hanging in the balance.
About the Author
Brad Friese enjoys writing, watching sports anime, and playing video games.
Power Squad: Water is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7462-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/power-squad/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/power-squad-water/
