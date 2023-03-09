Sturgis, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJohn and Aiden, a new book by Lou Bonnin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
John and Aiden is a fictional work about two young boys who are from different upbringings. John is situationally poor and Aiden is generationally poor. Their story shows that they meet and become better off as adults than they would have been without becoming friends.
About the Author
Lou Bonnin has worked with special needs individuals for many years. She saw the differences in poverty throughout her years of experience. Bonnin enjoys nature, reading, drawing, painting, reading, and people watching.
John and Aiden is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4161-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/john-and-aiden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/john-and-aiden/
