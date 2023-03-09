Newtown Square, PA Author Publishes Memoir
March 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Angler in the Shadows, a new book by Bob Ciampitti, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Showing readers through his own life experiences, Bob Ciampitti shares the conscious and objective view a person is creating with every choice and decision made in one's life. Showing his own choices throughout his life and the consequences that came with those choices, Bob Ciampitti hopes to teach others to gain insight, to look beyond the choices you are contemplating.
About the Author
Bob Ciampitti started out with a business mindset as a child, always working hard to better himself. He attended Temple University and has a degree in Architectural Design and Building Technology. Married to his high school sweetheart, Ciampitti is the father to two sons. He is a part of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and was initiated as a District Deputy Grand Master.
The Angler in the Shadows is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3843-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-angler-in-the-shadows/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-angler-in-the-shadows-beware-not-all-doorways-through-which-we-pass-in-life-are-two-way-portals-choose-wisely/
