Rita Poddar - An Award Winning Scottish Businesswoman & Cosmetic Dentist with Facial Aesthetics Special Interest
March 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsRita Poddar is a leading light of Scottish facial care. Not only does she manage the successful Dr Pod brand, but also runs three clinics in Scotland with an incredible aesthetics practice through Peppermint Cosmetic Clinics.
In a recent article on The Scotsman, she highlighted her journey and what's important to her as a professional - it was dynamic yet inspiring! You don't have to look far for evidence of her stellar reputation in the industry, with her profile on The Tweakments Guide telling you everything you need to know, outlining her key achievements and affiliations as a professional.
Here is a little taster of the array of points of notability that you should know about Rita Poddar. As a highly-skilled professional, Dr Rita Poddar has studied at esteemed institutions such as the Faculty of Medicine at Glasgow University and Royal College of Surgeons in England. She offers luxurious treatments from her clinic based out of Scotland - ranging from facial aesthetics to anti-ageing solutions with ZO skincare & medical products. What's more impressive is that she also carries out blue peel procedures under the supervision of sought-after doctor Zein Obagi; making her one of few certificated providers across the entirety of Scotland.
Whether you want cosmetic dentistry work done for a new gleaming smile, or a thread-lift or facial fillers for a rejuvenated, younger appearance, Rita Poddar and her team at The Peppermint Group are the best to have in your corner. You can book a consultation with them and discuss your concerns. Rita Poddar's experience and pathway to where she is now all speak for themselves.
