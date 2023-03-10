Pompano Beach, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Love Birthdays!, a new book by Blondine Ceva, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In wanting to share a delightful daughter with the world and create stories the young girl can see herself in, I Love Birthdays! was written. Gifts, friends, decorations, and especially cake, young Brielle loves them all and is impatient for the event to begin. But school comes first and then her birthday party, one of her favorite things to celebrate. Come share in Brielle's special day!
About the Author
Blondine Ceva is a wife, a mother, and an educator. Growing up, she would get lost in the world of books. From the time she was able to read, you would find her with a book in her hand. It has been her lifelong dream to also share stories that would make readers laugh, smile, and even cry. Ceva also loves to share faith-based content with her family, friends, and community. When she is not teaching, she is sending encouragement and reminders to her virtual community via YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
I Love Birthdays! is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7093-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-love-birthdays/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-love-birthdays/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
