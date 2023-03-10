Lumberton, TX Author Publishes Novel
Emma Prescott thought she had life figured out, but with a few short and cruel words, everything she once knew comes down. How does she move forward from the trauma her body's put through? How does she accept things the way they are and make peace with them? And most importantly, where does one Jordan Andrew fit into this? A coming-of-age novel about life, love, and loss.
About the Author
Kristen Crane is an original Austinite, now living in Lumberton. She loves photography, comics, and anything Harry Potter. Slytherin is her house, and she loves to read. Writing saved her life when she was in a dark place, and she is forever grateful to it.
Shattered Pieces is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-264-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shattered-pieces/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/shattered-pieces/
