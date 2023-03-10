Black Earth, WI Author Publishes Novel
March 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemories of Sorrow, a new book by Keisha Cones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ava Reid hasn't had an easy life. Abused repeatedly as a young child, she's learned to distance herself from everyone, including the foster parents that lovingly raised her and the man who taught her to defend herself. It's easier that way, especially because Ava has an ability to see the dead. Refusing to do their bidding, she ignores their visits and shuts out the visions they try to send her. Then she meets Gabriel, a man whose patience is relentless in his determination to get to know her. There's a sadness about Gabriel and his sister, Isabel, and it doesn't take long for Ava to figure out why. Despite her unwillingness to participate, Ava is curious about the one spirit that refuses to go away. And despite her lack of need for social interaction, she's drawn to Gabriel in ways she doesn't understand. As they become closer, as Ava begins to open up to those around her, she begins to realize life without connections isn't much of a life at all.
About the Author
Keisha Cones was born and raised in eastern Iowa before moving to Wisconsin as a young adult. When she isn't working in the healthcare industry, she's spending every spare moment writing. It's a hobby she's always considered therapeutic as well as entertaining. She's been writing for as long as she can remember, favoring fiction about the afterlife and paranormal subjects.
Memories of Sorrow is a 1,056-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-015-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memories-of-sorrow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memories-of-sorrow/
