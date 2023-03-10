Belleville, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMary Dairy Strawberry, a new book by Crissy C. Fitts-Riley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Crissy C. Fitts-Riley hopes to make children aware of healthy eating habits! She wants to encourage young children to know that eating healthy allows people to find happiness in life.
About the Author
Crissy C. Fitts-Riley has a master's degree in Public Sociology, studying the surrounding environment. She continues to work with children and adults from all walks of life. Her goal is to encourage young children to eat vegetables and fruits to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Mary Dairy Strawberry is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5534-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mary-dairy-strawberry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mary-dairy-strawberry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
