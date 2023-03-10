Brick, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarper and Coco's Big Adventure: An Adoption Story, a new book by Gayle N. Gruber Heimbold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harper is a cute and fluffy pup. He loves to play and scamp about with his family. One day, Harper comes across a lonely little pup named Coco. And a brand-new adventure begins!
Harper and Coco's Big Adventure is an adoption story and a story of hope. Through Harper and Coco's adventure, children will appreciate the joy and peace of finding a pet a new and loving home.
About the Author
Gayle N. Gruber Heimbold is a fine artist and art teacher from New Jersey. She is a passionate animal lover whose motto is "adopt, don't shop." She hopes to raise awareness about the beauty of animal adoption.
Harper and Coco's Big Adventure: An Adoption Story is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-167-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/harper-and-cocos-big-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/harper-and-cocos-big-adventure-an-adoption-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us