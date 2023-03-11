Mableton, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Discussion
March 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThus Saith the Lord, a new book by Min. Emmanuel Ramsey Buabeng, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thus Saith the Lord was birthed through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. In this book, the author talks about the reasons why God speaks to his children, the channels through which God uses to communicate to his people, and finally how believers can fight the good fight of faith to bring into fulfillment those prophetic words they have received from the Lord.
This book is quite interesting and unique because there are a lot of books out there that only talks about how people can receive from the Lord but have never taken time through the inspiration of the Lord to highlight the importance of waging good warfare to bring those prophetic words into fulfillment. There are a lot of believers out there who think God does not speak to his children. They believe God only speaks to special people like pastors, prophets, apostles, and others. They have disqualified themselves from those people God speaks to, and they even doubt a prophetic word they have received because they have not seen the fulfillment of those words. Some even believe that they don't have to do anything about a prophetic word. They think so far as God has spoken it, it will surely come to pass. It is therefore of prime importance to let believers know that things don't just happen. You need to rise up and stand on the battlefield to wage the good warfare. Believers will get to know that prophetic words never come into fulfillment until someone engages in intense prayers.
About the Author
Min. Emmanuel Ramsey Buabeng is a devoted and respected Christian who has been called into the teaching, healing, and the prophetic ministry. He has served on several Christian councils, both in Ghana and the U.S.A., assisting senior pastors in establishing churches. His passion is to see believers identify who they are in Christ Jesus and to recognize the power of God that is at work in them to destroy the strongholds of the enemy in their life through prayers. Emmanuel studied at the University of Science and Technology, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree, and furthered his studies at Youngstown State University, where he obtained his Master of Science degree and also a Ph.D. student at Georgia State University.
Thus Saith the Lord is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7107-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thus-saith-the-lord/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thus-saith-the-lord/
