Spring Park, MN Author Publishes Sales Guide
March 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBreakaway Sales: A Proven Structure to Double Your Sales … FOREVER!, a new book by Mike Kerrison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The four secrets that you are about to experience in this book have provided extraordinary results for me and for thousands of others. I discovered these secrets by combining years of researching hundreds of the greatest salespeople in the world, my experience starting and building three sales driven technology companies, and my own forty years of successful selling. I promise you that these four secrets are easy to understand, and if you make the effort to master them, you will achieve a level of success in your sales career that you had only dreamed about.
What I have seen over the years, is that most CEOs, business owners, and sales executives are
unwilling to risk any substantial investment in sales training. They have been let down by the promise of sales training. Every year someone shows up with the new secret sauce. And every year these training investments fail to provide a sustainable return. The instructors lack empathy, there is too much rah-rah, they don't know the industry, and the training content is often riddled with techniques. And the classroom role play is seldom experiential in design or truly representative of the field. But I'm telling you folks, it doesn't have to be this way. This book will address these issues, define the training needed, and provide you with comprehensive tools to build your sales team and achieve an extraordinary return on investment.
About the Author
Mike Kerrison is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and sales trainer. His popular first book, Landing On Your Feet, was published in 2003. After graduating from Ohio University, he started his career as a salesman with IBM. His first year on quota, he was awarded Rookie of the Year out of 2,000 new sales reps, and over five years, he received five 100 Percent Clubs, three Golden Circles, and led the nation in new accounts. In 1980 he founded his first company, Computer Options, Incorporated, which in 1985 was ranked 149 th on INC Magazine's list of the nation's fastest growing companies, reaching $26 million in sales in its first five years. The company reached $65 million before being sold in 1998. He successfully launched two other high-tech companies, Maintenance Innovators in 1986 and North Central Consulting in 1993. Both reached multi-million-dollar levels and were eventually sold to large international public firms. In 1997 North Central Consulting was ranked as the second fastest growing company in the state of Minnesota. Today Mike is the founder and CEO of Mike Kerrison International, a twenty-year-old business consulting firm specializing in executive alignment, strategic planning, culture change, and building formidable sales teams. In 2015, at the request of many of his clients, he launched a comprehensive suite of on-line sales training programs which are strikingly the same as his classroom training. He is a certified executive coach and has facilitated over 250 strategic planning sessions for Fortune 500 companies, such as Ameriprise, General Mills, BCBS, and Team Industries to small entrepreneurial growth firms. His programs have reached over 400,000 people, and he has graduated over 50,000 sales professionals from his Breakaway Performance Academy. Mike is happily married and has four children and nine grandchildren. He makes his home in Minnesota.
Breakaway Sales: A Proven Structure to Double Your Sales … FOREVER! is a 240-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-023-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/breakaway-sales/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/breakaway-sales-a-proven-structure-to-double-your-sales-forever/
