Miami, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPuppies' Life: Rocky & Molly, a new book by Lizbeth Segura, Emily Morales and Jayden Picca and illustrated by Iwan Karunia, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Rocky and Molly are brother and sister German Shepherds. When they arrived at Lizbeth Segura's house, she was touched by their lives as they filled her home with love, tenderness, and energy. They never stopped playing, and they loved each other very much.
About the Author
Segura decided to write about the lives of her puppies since she loved living with them. She began to take photos of their coexistence, without knowing that one of her puppies would soon become ill. This was the case with Rocky. This problematic situation and the lives of dogs and human beings can suddenly change and be devastating. This story shows how deeply puppies depend on our care and illustrates the importance of adopting pets.
Puppies' Life: Rocky & Molly is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-939-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/puppies-life-rocky-molly/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/puppies-life-rocky-molly/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us