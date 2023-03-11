Princeton, NJ Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnexpurgated: Racial Justice Poetry with Healing Meditations, a new book by Roberto Schiraldi, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Warning/Disclaimer!…Please Be Advised…….If you don't appreciate profanity, you might want to avoid opening this book. While some of the poems don't contain "offensive profanity" language, some definitely do. If you're good with profanity as a way of releasing feelings and expressing more passion…. and don't like to mince words………..this book is for you.
Profanity can be explicit in tackling racial injustice.
Healing meditations and prayers can also be helpful for racial justice workers!
About the Author
Roberto Schiraldi is a racial trauma therapist, racial justice advocate and activist.
Unexpurgated: Racial Justice Poetry with Healing Meditations is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-663-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unexpurgated/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/unexpurgated-racial-justice-poetry-with-healing-meditations/
