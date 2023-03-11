Hayward, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
March 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsModern Fables, a new book by C. Mangal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through short stories and poetry, Modern Fables explores the character milestones necessary to prepare children to navigate their worlds. By addressing family, emotion, integrity, differences, and more, this book is designed to provide children with the vocabulary essential to articulating their feelings and experiences. About the Author
About the Author
C. Mangal is a former Montessori educator and director of the public and private sector with nearly 20 years of experience working with children and families. She received her Montessori Teaching Credential and her BA in psychology in addition to her pending MS in psychology with an emphasis of life coaching. Modern Fables is the result of extensive in-depth conversations with her late husband on the examination of the way society molds the impressionable minds of children and where their paths are headed.
C. Mangal can be reached at modernfables1@gmail.com for speaking engagements, parent education courses, life coaching and more!
Modern Fables is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $19.99 (eBook $14.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2166-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/modern-fables/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/modern-fables-the-development-of-emotional-intelligence-vocabulary-and-integrity-in-children-through-the-presentation-of-short-stories-and-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us