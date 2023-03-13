Revelwood Named Winner of the Workday Adaptive Planning FY23 Solution Provider of the Year Award — Americas
March 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsFLORHAM PARK, NJ - March 13, 2023-Revelwood, experts in providing technology solutions for the Office of Finance, was named the winner of the Workday Adaptive Planning FY23 Solution Provider of the Year Award – Americas. The award was announced during the Workday sales kick-off on February 28, 2023, in Las Vegas.
"This award represents another key milestone in Revelwood's growth," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "The Revelwood team has worked hard to acquire new clients in need of flexible, enterprise planning solutions. We've applied our business-first philosophy to designing and implementing Workday Adaptive Planning to solve their most challenging business problems. We are extremely proud of this achievement and the support and recognition we receive from our partner, Workday."
The FY23 Solution Provider of the Year Award recognizes the Workday Adaptive Planning Solution Provider that drove the highest amount of Annual Contract Value (ACV) for net-new logos and add-ons with Workday Adaptive Planning for the fiscal year. Workday Adaptive Planning enables continuous enterprise planning for finance, the workforce, sales and operations.
The Revelwood team leverages its 25+ years of experience working with the Office of Finance and applies best practices to help organizations gain the insights they need to make strategic, meaningful business decisions. We are committed to our clients' success and will "always have your back."
"We have made significant investments in our Workday Adaptive Planning practice and it shows," said Dave Miersch, practice leader, Workday Adaptive Planning practice, Revelwood. "Our team has earned a stellar reputation for being knowledgeable, strategic and – perhaps most important – enjoyable to work with. Our client success stories, webinars, videos, templates, thought leadership pieces and tips and tricks are just some of the examples of what the team has accomplished."
This is the third award Revelwood has earned in four years through its work with Workday Adaptive Planning. Revelwood earned the FY22 Solution Provider of the Year Award for Most Growth – Americas last year. In 2019 Revelwood was named the Adaptive Insights Partner Rising Star of the Year. Adaptive cited our "determination, passion, thought leadership and overall knowledge and success in the space" when bestowing that award on the company.
This award also comes on the heels of Revelwood receiving two awards from another software partner. In February 2023, BlackLine named Revelwood the 2022 Americas Solution Provider of the Year and the 2022 Americas Newcomer Partner.
Revelwood works with the best software vendors in the marketplace to deliver solutions for the Office of Finance that help optimize financial performance and results. The company has partnered with IBM for decades and joined the Workday Adaptive Planning partner program in 2018. Most recently, Revelwood has partnered with BlackLine and Fluence Technologies.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practice guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Visit www.revelwood.com to learn more.
Contact Information
