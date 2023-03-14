Keene, NH Author Publishes Children's Book
March 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAbraham's Adventure: A Curious Tortoise Finds His Way Home, a new book by Alison Adams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Abraham was a pet tortoise who yearned for adventure. For years, he went to Kindergarten with his parent and owner- a teacher. In her classroom, Abe could roam ( with a balloon attached) as students worked, or join them on the rug during snack and story time. He even went outside at recess on the playground to wander on warm sunny days.
Abraham had several "great escapes" over the years, both at school and at the author's home. Once making it three blocks from her home, the beloved tortoise appeared on the town's online community page searching for his family. That day he made it safely home in a bucket carried by two teenage girls. The last escape, sadly Abe was never found.
After he was gone, Alison was encouraged by friends, neighbors and co-workers to use her creative imagination to write this story about Abe, the adventurous tortoise loved by so many.
About the Author
Alison Adams has always loved animals, and she has had many pets: dogs, cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, birds, fish, frogs, a bearded dragon, chickens and of course probably her most beloved pet-Abe the tortoise.
Alison graduated from Keene State College in 1992 with a BS in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, a master's degree in Curriculum Design and Instruction from Colorado Christian University and she is now a retired Kindergarten teacher of over twenty-five years as well as an adjunct professor in the field of education.
An avid gardener and nature lover, Alison participated and implemented the Garden to School Program at her school where she and her Kindergarten students planted, cared for and harvested fresh fruit and vegetables to the cafeteria for students to enjoy for years.
She is happily married to her husband whom she met at age thirteen at Interlocken Nature Camp. Together they have two sons. They currently live on a ten-acre farm with their dogs, a flock of chickens and two treasured tortoises: Toots and Abraham II. They enjoy the natural pollinator fields filled with flowers, birds and butterflies and the preserved forest filled with a menagerie of wildlife that visits often. Currently, she welcomes both elementary school and college student groups to conduct studies of water, plants and wildlife on their farm and land in Keene, N.H.
Abraham's Adventure: A Curious Tortoise Finds His Way Home is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7162-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/abrahams-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/abrahams-adventure-a-curious-tortoise-finds-his-way-home/
