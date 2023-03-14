Clearwater, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Book
March 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLenox Justifier of Innocence: The Beginning, a new book by Janet Collazo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lenox, a girl created by the gods, has been created to save humanity and defend the innocent. In this story of Greek god meets superhero, Lenox helps those in need and who urgently require someone to be on their side. Follow Lenox's journey and escape into a world of fantasy where true justice is served.
About the Author
Janet Collazo is a creative and artistic person who has used writing as a means of escape. She is a hair and makeup artist with a Bachelor's in science. Collazo is passionate about life, nature, and animals
Lenox Justifier of Innocence: The Beginning is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1242-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lenox-justifier-of-innocence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lenox-justifier-of-innocence-the-beginning/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
