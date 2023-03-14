Bensalem, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKey in the Bottle, a new book by Brian D Feldman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story is about a magical key in a bottle that is passed down from generation to generation, from grandmother to mother to daughter on her fourth birthday. If the receiver of the key in the bottle truly believes, on her thirtieth birthday the magic will appear, but sadly, the magic only appears once a generation.
About the Author
Brian D Feldman is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to being an animal lover, Feldman enjoys old muscle cars, walking on the beach, steam engine trains, and playing cards.
Key in the Bottle is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7330-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/key-in-the-bottle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/key-in-the-bottle-1/
