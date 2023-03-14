South African Author Publishes Fantasy Book
March 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Moon Rod, a new book by Andrew Woolridge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When, at the request of her queen and kingdom, Shaniqua steals the Moon Rod, a mystical weapon rumored to grant its owner extraordinary powers, from an evil sorceress, she finds herself in a deadly game of cat and mouse with the sorceress's vicious and deadly general, Lord Krogg. Add to that the unfamiliar terrain and the hostile indigenous people, and she's in for the fight of her life. Can she escape with the Moon Rod and restore power to her people, or will she fall?
About the Author
Andrew Woolridge is a humble family man with a vivid imagination and sense of adventure. He loves history and finds the stories behind historical events fascinating. He also loves the outdoors.
The Moon Rod is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-501-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-moon-rod/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-moon-rod/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
