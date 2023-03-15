Apple Valley, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
March 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Reality of Hell's Existence, a new book by Rev. Denotra E. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Reality of Hell's Existence centers around why hell exists, how it came into existence, Satan, the existence of fallen angels, and how not to go to hell by acceptance of what Jesus did to redeem man from hell by bearing our sins and taking them upon himself into hell. This message, if accepted, will help people make a decision to accept God's invitation to prepare for heaven. Author Denotra E. Johnson hopes that readers will learn about the reality of hells existence and will choose heaven by living for the Lord.
About the Author
Rev. Denotra E. Johnson has been ordained as a teacher, an evangelist who ministered in fourteen countries, and then was called to become a pastor. She and her husband, Willard, built and pastored "Victory in Jesus Bible Faith Center" in Apple Valley, California. They maintained the church for fifteen years until Pastor Willard went home to be with the Lord. She is still fulfilling her call to prepare God's people for the coming of the Lord. Her call now is to Sound The Alarm, through mailout sermons, her website, Facebook and Zoom.
The Reality of Hell's Existence is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3264-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-reality-of-hells-existence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-reality-of-hells-existence/
