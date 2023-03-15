Helena, MT Author Publishes Children's Book
March 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Unicorn, a new book by Margaret (Margi) Beard Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many, many years ago, the wondrous unicorn roamed the earth in peace. Then, on one dark day, the human Hunters attacked. Where will the unicorns find peace? And who will come to their rescue?
Filled with imaginary wonders, The Unicorn is a new take on the myth of the unicorn and inspires children to explore what magic may still be within our sights.
About the Author
Margaret (Margi) Beard Johnson was a lady of many talents who loved turning arts and crafts into her own creations. A loving wife and mother, she enjoyed telling stories and writing poetry. She left behind many memories, The Unicorn being one.
The Unicorn is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7381-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-unicorn/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-unicorn/
