Hull, MA Author Publishes Humor Book
March 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTears in the Parlor, a new book by Tommy Claffey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tears in the Parlor is a timepiece of a functionally dysfunctional family during the 1940s, in Boston. It's based on real people, with true stories, and events. It is meant to be a lighthearted, sometimes comical overview of another era, the people who lived it, and many of the entities that were so prevalent then, and are now gone. With no intended moral message, Tears in the Parlor is simply meant to be entertaining via a visit back in time, and with a feeling of being part of the family.
About the Author
Tommy Claffey grew up in an Irish Catholic family, living in a Jewish community. With his father in the Navy and his mom working downtown as a beautician, much of upbringing was handled by his maternal grandmother, aunts, and uncles. He was totally cared for and well loved.
Today, Claffey is a retired firefighter and musician, and from Boston Local 104, Lineman's Union. He is blessed with three successful children, several grandchildren, and one great grandson. How blessed he is, and has always been.
Tears in the Parlor is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-398-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tears-in-the-parlor/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tears-in-the-parlor/
