Montgomery, TX Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
March 15, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Miracle of War, a new book by Robert J. M. Horn and C. David Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In A Miracle of War, the path of the American Civil War, such as the actions that caused the war and the failure to compromise by the US Congress, are told with traces of humor. The failure to compromise is a reflection of what is happening in today's government as well, making this story, although fictional, relevant.
About the Author
Robert has been the president of YMCA Houston, president of Valparaiso Indiana Jacees, and executive VP of admissions and funding for United Way of Lake County Indiana. Horn enjoys reading books, visiting major Civil War battlefields, and traveling.
A Miracle of War is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-147-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-miracle-of-war/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-miracle-of-war/
