Natalia, TX Author Publishes Action-Packed Suspense Novel
March 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSite S, a new book by Angus MacM. Hodgson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A US Marshal is attacked by North Korean agents to prevent him from discovering their cyber warfare unit. While at a Witness Protection safehouse, he teams up with a Japanese agent to hunt down and prevent the North Korean cyberattack. Together, the agents from two different sides of the world must use their individual expertise and experience to learn to work together to save the fate of the world.
About the Author
Angus MacM. Hodgson is a former police officer turned antiterrorist consultant. He has traveled the world, teaching and observing foreign governments for the US State Department. Hodgson has a special interest in antique firearms and interesting weapons and enjoys high-performance and tactical driving.
Hodgson is an almost empty nester with all his children grown and married. He lives with his faithful border collie on a small Texas ranch.
Site S is a 468-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-328-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/site-s/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/site-s/
