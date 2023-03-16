Spring Hill, TN Author Publishes Mystery Novel
March 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Face of Satan, a new book by Carroll Silvera, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
They're on the most dangerous hunt of their lives.
When the FBI gets called in to look into the disappearance of a young woman, no one expects the case to lead to something bigger. But as more and more disappearances are uncovered, suspicions lead to a human trafficking ring and a serial killer. Time is limited and they have to act fast
…but will it be fast enough?
About the Author
Carroll Silvera is a member of DAR and speaks at various venues to eradicate domestic violence. When not writing, Silvera loves to travel and garden, and loves history and geography.
The Face of Satan is a 282-page hardbound with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7191-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-face-of-satan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-face-of-satan/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us