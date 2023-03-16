Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
March 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaughters of the Great Dragon: The Painting, a new book by C.A. Valsis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a small colony, everybody prepares for the local festivities, but the arrival of a visitor causes the discovery of something unexpected. Peace can be an illusion and the Great Dragon is not a merciful god.
After more than three centuries of war, many believe there is peace at last in the worlds of the Cloud, but the Legions are still on guard along the borders of the Cloud and the worlds inside.
About the Author
C.A. Valsis is a contractor and has worked in different parts of the world. He grew up in South America during a time when there were revolutions across the continent. Those were very difficult times, and still are, despite any semblance of normality. He believes in the possibilities of different worlds, realities and cultures, that exists in the sci-fi genre. The idea that everyone should think and believe the same thing makes no sense. There is no one size fits all solution. After all, humans are not ants. Even ants make war with each other from time to time.
Daughters of the Great Dragon: The Painting is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3029-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/daughters-of-the-great-dragon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/daughters-of-the-great-dragon-the-painting/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
