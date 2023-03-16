Searcy, AR Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
March 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Robots Stopped Caring: Volume 1, a new book by Christopher Stauber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Robots Stopped Caring is a fascinating science fiction look into a future where everything is automated, but it's all taken away in a split second. Through the novel, we live the most important moment in Chris's life-both the good and the bad. His journey is a roller coaster ride of emotions. This book hopes to make readers think about the future and the potential problems that can occur due to modern emerging technologies with real emotion and relatable characters.
About the Author
Christopher Stauber is a disabled author living in Arkansas. He dreamed of the premise of the book while in a coma. He hopes his story will help other disabled individuals complete any goal that they haven't so far completed.
The Robots Stopped Caring: Volume 1 is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-027-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-robots-stopped-caring/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-robots-stopped-caring-volume-1/
