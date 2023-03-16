Casar, NC Veteran & Author Publishes Novel
March 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJourney Through Hell: The Logan Nighthawk Story, a new book by LS Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based partially on the author's real-life experience, Journey Through Hell: The Logan Nighthawk Story is tender portrait of the life of Logan Nighthawk, a boy growing up in rural Tennessee with his Cherokee grandfather. Having been all but abandoned by his birth parents, Logan finds solace in his grandfather's house, where he learns what it means to be a good man and an important member of his community.
As Logan gets older, he realizes he cannot remain under his grandfather's wing forever, so he enters the world in order to make his own way and finds purpose when enlists in the military service. Through his hard work, dedication, and talent, Logan is recruited to become a member of the Black Ops Special Forces, and despite Logan's excitement at serving his country, he understands that this line of duty will force him to distance those he loves most so no danger will ever come to them. Despite all of life's hardships, all the isolation and disappointment Logan must feel, he ultimately finds a family that loves and supports him-a family worth fighting for.
About the Author
LS Jordan is a Native American singer-songwriter and author from Tennessee, raised by his Cherokee grandfather with Cherokee traditions. He studied Creative Writing in high school and college. He has over 200 original songs in his library. He's a professionally trained soldier with years of military and combat experience. LS Jordan has traveled the United States studying and researching Native American History. He lives in North Carolina with his wife Pamela, where they run an animal rescue for homeless dogs. Even though he was injured during a deployment to Afghanistan, he remains devoted to physical fitness and martial arts. LS Jordan a black belt in Karate and he is highly skilled in Jeet Kune Do. He's working on his second book titled Native American Injustice, a fact-filled book about broken treaties and promises to the Native American People. He's devoted to his family, friends, and God. He's a Senior Council Member to the Georgia Tribe of Eastern Cherokee Indians and is devoted to the Native American way of life. LS Jordan is a cancer survivor with dreams of sharing his work, words, wisdom, and his love with the world.
Journey Through Hell: The Logan Nighthawk Story is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4292-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
