Huntington Park, CA Author Publishes Education Book
March 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChicano Universe Advanced Intelligence, a new book by Dr. David Sanchez, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dr. David Sanchez Ph.D. has always been at the forefront to advance the intelligence for everyone, socially, intellectually, and culturally. Dr. Sanchez has stated, "Perhaps it is time that we begin to share our most valued knowledge and new thinking. And not to panic, if new worlds are discovered". Dr. David Sanchez as a young man started up groups like the Chicano Moratoriums and the Brown Berets for Civil Rights. And organize a campaign to stop the violence in the Southwest. More recently, Dr. David Sanchez earned his Ph.D. and taught Mexican American Studies for 15 years. He also holds a California Community College Instructor's Credential in Ethnic Studies. Valid for Life. Dr. Sanchez wrote Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence to increase the world's knowledge to become more intelligent. Eloquently, this book is a manual to advance thoughts and prepare minds as we enter into the space age. Chicano Universe Advance Intelligence was written to focus on higher communication. He incorporates new thinking with cosmic intelligence. This publication may be the most advanced material in the world today.
Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-966-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chicano-universe-advanced-intelligence/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/chicano-universe-advanced-intelligence/
